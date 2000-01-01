Kames Global Equity GBP D Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.76
- 3 Year alpha-1.13
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.09%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupKames Capital
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7K41F29
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide capital growth. To exploit special investment situations and opportunities throughout the world by investing globally. A maximum of 10% of the Net Asset Value of the Scheme Property of the Fund may be invested in units or shares of such other collective investment schemes. It is intended that investment in such other collective investment schemes will be predominately in approved money market instruments The Fund may also hold cash and near cash.