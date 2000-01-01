Kames Global Equity Income GBP B Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.85
  • 3 Year alpha1.97
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.86%
  • SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupKames Capital
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BF5SVX39

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide income and capital growth over the longer term by investing in the global equities market. The Fund will aim to deliver a yield higher than that generally available from investment in global equities.

Latest news

