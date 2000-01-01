Investment Strategy

The fund seeks tomaximise total return (income plus capital). To invest in a portfolio of predominately: high yield bonds and selected investment grade bonds. The Fund may hold sterling and other currency denominated bonds hedged back to sterling. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments and forward transactions. A maximum of 10% of the Net Asset Value of the Scheme Property of the Fund may be invested in units or shares of other collective investment schemes. It is intended that investment in such other collective investment schemes will be predominately in approved money market instruments The Fund may also hold cash, near cash and deposits. The Fund may also invest in approved money market instruments.