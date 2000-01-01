Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to maximise total return (income plus capital). To invest primarily in investment grade and government bonds denominated in sterling and other currencies. The Fund may hold up to a maximum of 20% in high yield bonds. A minimum of 80% of the Fund will be hedged back into sterling. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments and forward transactions. A maximum of 10% of the Net Asset Value of the Scheme Property of the Fund may be invested in units or shares of other collective investment schemes. It is intended that investment in such other collective investment schemes will be predominately in approved money market instruments The Fund may also hold cash, near cash and deposits. The Fund may also invest in approved money market instruments.