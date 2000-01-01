Kames Property Inc Feeder(Inc) GBP B Inc

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.58%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.29
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Property (Direct)
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.83%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupKames Capital
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BK6MJH97

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to provide income with potential for capital growth by investing in the Kames Property Income Fund, which invests mainly in commercial property.The Kames Property Income Feeder (Income) Fund will invest solely in the Kames Property Income Fund.

