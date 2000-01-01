Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to maximise total return (income plus capital). To invest mainly in sterling denominated bonds, encompassing investment grade corporate bonds and government bonds. Up to 10% of the Fund may be invested in high yield bonds. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments and forward transactions. A maximum of 10% of the Net Asset Value of the Scheme Property of the Fund may be invested in units or shares of other collective investment schemes. It is intended that investment in such other collective investment schemes will be predominately in approved money market instruments The Fund may also hold cash, near cash and deposits. The Fund may also invest in approved money market instruments.