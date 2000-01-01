Kames Strategic Bond GBP B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.14%
- 3 Year sharpe1.77
- 3 Year alpha2.85
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBloomberg Barclays Glb Agg
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.80%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupKames Capital
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3ZLQW29
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to maximize total return (income plus capital). The fund invests in global debt instruments denominated in any currency, ranging from AAA Government Bonds through to high yield and emerging market corporate bonds. At least 80% of the fund will be invested in sterling and other currency denominated bonds hedged back to sterling. The Fund may also invest in derivative instruments and forward transactions.