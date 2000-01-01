Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to achieve a positive return over a 36 month period in all market conditions. By investing in the Fund, capital is at risk. There is no guarantee that the Fund will deliver positive returns over this, or any, time period. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in companies based in the UK, principally conducting business in the UK or listed on the UK stock market (collectively referred to as “UK companies”). The Fund may also invest up to 10% of its Net Asset Value in companies which are not UK companies. The Fund will invest in these companies, or relevant equity indices, primarily using Derivatives, but it may also invest directly in relevant equities or indices.