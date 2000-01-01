Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to achieve an income return in excess of typical income returned from UK Equity markets. To invest principally in a portfolio of equities of companies based in the UK, conducting business in the UK or listed on the UK stock market. The Fund may also invest in a selection of fixed income assets and derivative instruments. A maximum of 10% of the Net Asset Value of the Scheme Property of the Fund may be invested in units or shares of other collective investment schemes. It is intended that investment in such other collective investment schemes will be predominately in approved money market instruments The Fund may, on occasion, also invest in non-UK assets, however any such investments would not be hedged, rather the currency risk would be a specific part of the investment decision. The Fund may also hold cash, near cash and deposits.