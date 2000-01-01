Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to maximise total return (income plus capital). To invest principally in an actively managed portfolio of equities and equity type securities in companies based in the UK, principally conducting business in the UK or listed on the UK stock market. A maximum of 10% of the Net Asset Value of the Scheme Property of the Fund may be invested in units or shares of other collective investment schemes. It is intended that investment in such other collective investment schemes will be predominately in approved money market instruments The Fund may also hold cash and near cash.