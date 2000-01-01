Kames UK Smaller Companies GBP A Acc

Fund
  • Yield History0.67%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.91
  • 3 Year alpha6.64
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNumis SC Ex Invt Com TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.54%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupKames Capital
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B142FH03

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to maximize total return (income plus capital). The fund invests principally in UK companies which form the bottom 10% of the UK stock market based on their market capitalization.

