Kennox Strategic Value Institutional Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Company is to focus on long-term capital preservation and appreciation by providing investors with a concentrated portfolio of international equities, bonds and/or cash. The Company will focus on a small number of diverse, good-value opportunities which have identifiable business franchises but are experiencing temporarily depressed earnings. The Company can achieve the double benefit of growing earnings and rising expectations in the market. Adhering to this method of “strategic value investing”, the Company aims to maximise long-term risk-adjusted returns. The Company may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, warrants, money markets instruments, deposits and other permitted investments. It is the ACD’s intention that derivatives and forward transactions be used for Efficient Portfolio Management.