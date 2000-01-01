Kotak India Midcap B GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.39
- 3 Year alpha-2.53
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIISL NIFTY Midcap 100 PR INR
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF3.06%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupFundRock
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0511423575
Investment Strategy
Kotak Funds: India Midcap Fund (“Fund”) or (“KF:IMCF”) aims to achieve long term capital appreciation by primarily investing at least two thirds of its total assets inequity and equity linked securities of mid capitalization companies registered in India or deriving a significant portion of their business from India.