Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing at least two thirds of its total assets (excluding cash) in equity and equity linked securities of mid-capitalisation companies (as defined by the Investment Manager from time to time) registered in India or deriving a significant portion of their business from India. The Sub-Fund will have the flexibility to invest up to a third of its assets in equity and equity-linked instruments of large-capitalisation companies. At the time of this Prospectus, large-capitalisation companies are generally those that have a market capitalisation greater than or equal to that of the company which has the 50th largest market capitalisation amongst the companies listed in India at the time of making an investment in that company. The Sub-Fund will invest at least 50% of its total assets in equity securities.