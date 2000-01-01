Latitude Global GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNo benchmark
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.28%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupDMS
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BMT7RG07

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long term capital appreciation. The Fund will be actively managed and will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in a portfolio of global equities and equity related securities. The success or failure of the Fund is dependent on the Investment Manager’s expertise in allocating the Fund’s assets across the most opportune equity investments.

Latest news

Currently there is no news for this fund.