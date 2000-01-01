Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to seek long-term capital growth through a diversified portfolio primarily of equity and equity related shares and securities including warrants, depositary receipts, preference shares and other transferable securities. The Sub-Fund will invest, with a growth bias, primarily in issuers that are domiciled, incorporated or listed in, or which have significant business activities in emerging market countries. It is likely to focus on, but not be limited to Latin America, the Pacific Basin and Europe. The Sub-Fund may also invest in eligible collective investment schemes including eligible exchange traded funds and in listed closed ended vehicles. On an occasional basis the Sub-Fund may invest in investment grade government and corporate fixed income securities including convertible debt securities.