Lazard European Alpha C Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.95%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.78
  • 3 Year alpha-1.29
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.82%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupLazard
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6S1MZ55

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth at a rate greater than that of the FTSE World Europe ex-UK Index, measured in sterling.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .