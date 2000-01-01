Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth by investing in shares of European companies that are at the smaller end of the capitalisation spectrum. These smaller companies are listed on major stock exchanges and can be bought and sold daily. The Fund has discretion as to the European company shares it can hold and aims to outperform the MSCI Europe Small Cap Index. The Fund invests mainly in shares of small European companies with good management structures and attractive financial data, and which sell for low prices relative to the financial strength of the companies (i.e. are undervalued) and can be readily bought and sold in the markets. Income and profits, if any, attributable to your shares will not be paid out as a dividend, but will be accumulated in the Fund on your behalf and reflected in an increase in the value of your shares. You can sell your shares back to the Fund on any day normally treated as a business day in United Kingdom."