Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve both long term capital growth and dividend income by investing in securities of companies based around the globe, including in the emerging world. The Fund aims to outperform the MSCI All Country World Index and invests primarily in equities of large, medium and small capitalisation companies. The Fund invests mainly in shares of companies which sell for low prices relative to the financial strength of the companies (i.e. are undervalued) and can be readily bought and sold in the markets. Income and profits, if any, attributable to your shares will not be paid out as a dividend, but will be accumulated in the Fund on your behalf and reflected in an increase in the value of your shares. You can sell your shares back to the Fund on any day normally treated as a business day in United Kingdom. Recommendation: This Fund may not be appropriate for investors who plan to withdraw their money within the short to medium term."