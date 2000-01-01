Lazard Global Lstd Infras Eq A Dist GBP
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History2.51%
- 3 Year sharpe0.41
- 3 Year alpha0.46
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World Core Infrastructure NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.00%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupLazard
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B5NJXH66
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to aim to achieve over the long term total returns comprising income and capital appreciation.