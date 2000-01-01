Lazard Global Lstd Infras Eq A Inc GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History3.36%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.14
  • 3 Year alpha1.39
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI World Core Infrastructure NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.97%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupLazard
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B5NJXH66

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to aim to achieve over the long term total returns comprising income and capital appreciation.

Latest news

