Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve a reasonable level of income combined with capital growth from a portfolio of securities primarily made up of equity investments listed in the United Kingdom. The Sub-Fund will not be restricted in respect of choice of investments by company size or industry, and up to a maximum of 20% of the Sub-Fund may be invested in equities listed outside the United Kingdom and in other securities, either listed in the United Kingdom or listed on other exchanges outside the United Kingdom, including but not limited to preference shares, convertibles, fixed income or shares in listed open and closed ended funds.