Lazard UK Smaller Companies A Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.77%
- 3 Year sharpe0.65
- 3 Year alpha2.56
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNumis SC Ex Invt Com TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.08%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupLazard
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0008468737
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve capital growth at a rate greater than that of the Hoare Govett Small Companies Index. The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in UK securities of companies which form part of the Hoare Govett Smaller Companies Index or have an equivalent or lower market capitalisation.