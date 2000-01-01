Lazard UK Smaller Companies C Inc

Fund
  • Yield History2.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.67
  • 3 Year alpha2.82
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNumis SC Ex Invt Com TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupLazard
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7J7S065

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve capital growth at a rate greater than that of the Hoare Govett Small Companies Index. The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in UK securities of companies which form part of the Hoare Govett Smaller Companies Index or have an equivalent or lower market capitalisation.

