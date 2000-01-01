Investment Strategy

To maximize total return consisting of income and capital appreciation. The Fund invests at all times at least two-thirds of its Total Asset Value in debt securities that are (i) rated investment grade at the time of purchase by a NRSRO, (ii) listed or traded on Regulated Markets primarily in the following developed countries and (iii) denominated in currencies of, or issuers located in, primarily the following developed countries: The United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, The United Kingdom, New Zealand, Norway, Hungary, Poland, and the Czech Republic.