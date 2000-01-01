Legg Mason CB US Agrsv Gr X GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.50
- 3 Year alpha-12
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkRussell 3000 Growth TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.08%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupLegg Mason
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B19ZB102
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 70 per cent of its Total Asset Value in common stocks of US Companies that the Sub-Investment Manager believes are experiencing, or have potential to experience, growth of earnings and/or cash flow that exceed the average earnings and/or cash flow growth rate of companies having securities included in the Standard & Poor’s Daily Price Index of 500 Common Stocks (the “S&P 500 Index”).