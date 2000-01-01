Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 70 per cent of its Total Asset Value in common stocks of US Companies that the Sub-Investment Manager believes are experiencing, or have potential to experience, growth of earnings and/or cash flow that exceed the average earnings and/or cash flow growth rate of companies having securities included in the Standard & Poor’s Daily Price Index of 500 Common Stocks (the “S&P 500 Index”).