Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide long term capital appreciation. The Fund invests at all times at least 85 per cent of its Net Asset Value in US equity securities that are listed or traded on Regulated Markets in the United States as set out in Schedule III of the Base Prospectus and that are issued by companies that meet the Sub-Investment Manager’s financial criteria and its criteria for sustainability and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) policies. The Sub-Investment Manager uses an established proprietary research and engagement process to determine whether a company is a Sustainability Leader. This proprietary process of the Sub-Investment Manager includes generating an ESG ratings system based on the Sub-Investment Manager’s long standing experience managing ESG investment strategies and identifying ESG best practices.