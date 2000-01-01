Legg Mason IF BW Glbl Inc Optr X Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.97%
- 3 Year sharpe1.18
- 3 Year alpha2.03
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.74%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupLegg Mason
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3XX1N61
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to generate high income in all market conditions over a rolling 3 – 5 year period; while the Fund’s priority is to generate income, it will also seek to preserve capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in (i) government and corporate debt securities, convertible securities, mortgage backed securities, asset backed securities that are listed or traded on regulated markets; (ii) units or shares of collective investment schemes which may include collective investment schemes managed or operated by the ACD or an associate of the ACD; and (iii) financial derivative instruments, such minimum percentage consisting solely of the assets set out at (i) above, or a combination of (i) and (ii), of (i) and (iii), or of (i), (ii) and (iii).