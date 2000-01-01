Legg Mason IF CB Glb Infras Inc X Hdg

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.81%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.47
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkOECD Total Inflation EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.92%
  • IA SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupLegg Mason
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD3FVT86

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide investors with an income comprised of dividends with a secondary investment objective of long-term (over five or more years) capital growth. The Fund seeks to outperform the OECD G7 Inflation Index by 5.5% over an investment time frame of five years (gross of fees). The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s net asset value in a diverse range of global listed infrastructure securities across a number of infrastructure sub-sectors such as gas, electricity and water utilities, toll-roads, airports, rail and communication infrastructure and across different geographic regions, under normal market conditions.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .