Fund Info

  • Yield History3.70%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.45
  • 3 Year alpha-5.1
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.01%
  • SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupLegg Mason
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B85JH625

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve income and capital growth through investment primarily in a range of equity and equity-related securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing globally in quality companies that are trading at low prices relative to their intrinsic value. There is a focus on dividend yield and potential for capital growth.

