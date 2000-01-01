Legg Mason IF CB Glbl Eq Inc X Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.70%
- 3 Year sharpe0.45
- 3 Year alpha-5.1
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.01%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupLegg Mason
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B85JH625
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve income and capital growth through investment primarily in a range of equity and equity-related securities. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing globally in quality companies that are trading at low prices relative to their intrinsic value. There is a focus on dividend yield and potential for capital growth.