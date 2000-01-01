Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to provide total return by seeking to provide income as well as long-term capital growth over a rolling three to five year period. Although the Fund seeks to provide total return through income generation and capital growth over a rolling three to five year period, there is no guarantee that this will be achieved over such a time period, or any time period. The Fund’s capital is at risk. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 70% of its net assets in US equity or US equity related securities, which the investment manager believes have the ability to maintain or increase dividends or income distributions over the longer term.