Investment Strategy

To achieve capital growth, principally through investment in securities of US issuers. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% in securities of US issuers which the investment manager believes are undervalued. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of non-US issuers. At least 50% of the net asset value of the Fund will be invested in equity securities. The Fund may also invest in other investments to the extent permitted by the FCA Rules as applicable from time to time, which may include: units or shares in other collective investment schemes (up to a maximum of 10% of the net asset value of the Fund) and warrants (up to a maximum of 5% of the net asset value of the Fund). The Fund may also use derivatives for efficient portfolio management as explained in the Prospectus.