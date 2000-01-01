Legg Mason IF Japan Equity X Acc Hg

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.87
  • 3 Year alpha4.63
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.12%
  • SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupLegg Mason
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B99C0657

Investment Strategy

To achieve capital growth through investment in securities of Japanese companies. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in the securities of Japanese companies, which have above average growth prospects relative to the shares of Japanese companies as a whole. The Fund may hold up to 10% of its net asset value in cash or near cash where, in the Investment Manager’s opinion, attractive investment opportunities cannot be found. In exceptional market conditions and/or for liquidity management purposes, the Fund may hold cash or near cash in excess of 10% of its net asset value.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .