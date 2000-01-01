Investment Strategy

To achieve capital growth through investment in securities of Japanese companies. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in the securities of Japanese companies, which have above average growth prospects relative to the shares of Japanese companies as a whole. The Fund may hold up to 10% of its net asset value in cash or near cash where, in the Investment Manager’s opinion, attractive investment opportunities cannot be found. In exceptional market conditions and/or for liquidity management purposes, the Fund may hold cash or near cash in excess of 10% of its net asset value.