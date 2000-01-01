Legg Mason IF MC Asia Pac X Acc £
Fund Info
- Yield History1.48%
- 3 Year sharpe0.70
- 3 Year alpha0.05
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN GR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.10%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupLegg Mason
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BVZ6TT17
Investment Strategy
To achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in securities of companies in any economic sector domiciled or having their principal activities in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The Fund will invest principally in equity securities but may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, derivatives and forward transactions (for investment purposes as well as efficient portfolio management purposes), deposits and collective investment schemes.