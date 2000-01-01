Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term capital growth through investment in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in securities of companies in any economic sector domiciled or having their principal activities in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan. The Fund will invest principally in equity securities but may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, derivatives and forward transactions (for investment purposes as well as efficient portfolio management purposes), deposits and collective investment schemes.