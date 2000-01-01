Legg Mason IF MC Asia Uncons X Acc £

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.30%
  • SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupLegg Mason
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BKT6XV05

Investment Strategy

To provide long-term (over five or more years) growth through investment in Asian (excluding Japan) equities and equity-related securities.

