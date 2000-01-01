Legg Mason IF MC Asia Uncons X Acc £
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.30%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupLegg Mason
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BKT6XV05
Investment Strategy
To provide long-term (over five or more years) growth through investment in Asian (excluding Japan) equities and equity-related securities.