Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term capital growth through investment in China. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in securities of companies listed in China or with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China. The Fund will invest principally in equity securities but may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, derivatives and forward transactions (for investment purposes as well as efficient portfolio management purposes), deposits and collective investment schemes.