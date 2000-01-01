Legg Mason IF MC Eurp Uncons X Acc £
Fund Info
- Yield History0.77%
- 3 Year sharpe1.05
- 3 Year alpha2.01
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.05%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupLegg Mason
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BVZ6V174
Investment Strategy
To provide long-term capital appreciation through investment in a concentrated portfolio comprised of at least 80% of its net asset value in European (excluding UK) equities.