Investment Strategy

To achieve income, with the potential for capital growth over the long term, by investing in securities of companies listed globally. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in equity securities listed or traded on markets anywhere in the world, whether directly or via financial derivative instruments. The Fund’s investment in financial derivative instruments will generally be below 25% of its net asset value. However, from time to time, the investment manager may invest more than this if it believes it is in the interest of the Fund. The Fund will invest in companies which are believed to generate a strong cash flow and provide sustainable or increasing dividends.