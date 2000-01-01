Legg Mason IF MC Japan Alpha X Acc £
- Yield History0.95%
- 3 Year sharpe0.72
- 3 Year alpha-0.73
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.93%
- SectorJapan
- Manager GroupLegg Mason
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BVZ6VB70
To achieve capital growth, through investment in Japan. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in securities of large and medium sized companies domiciled in or having their principal activities in Japan. The Fund will invest principally in equity securities but may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits and collective investment schemes.