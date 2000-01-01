Legg Mason IF MC Nth Am X Acc £ H
Fund Info
- Yield History0.27%
- 3 Year sharpe1.19
- 3 Year alpha0.43
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI North America NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.04%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupLegg Mason
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BVZ6VG26
Investment Strategy
To achieve capital growth through investment in the United States of America and Canada. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in securities of companies domiciled or having their principal activities in the United States of America and Canada. The Fund will invest principally in equity securities but it may also invest in units in other transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits and collective investment schemes.