Investment Strategy

To achieve capital growth through investment in quoted securities of UK companies. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing at least 80% of its net asset value in dividend paying stocks issued by large and mid-cap UK company shares listed on the London Stock Exchange and being constituents of the FTSE All Share Index. The Fund may also invest in other investments as permitted by the FCA Rules as applicable from time to time, which may include collective investment schemes (up to a maximum of 10% of the net asset value of the Fund). The Fund may also use derivatives for efficient portfolio management as explained in the Prospectus.