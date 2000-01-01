Legg Mason IF RARE Gbl Infras Inc X Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History5.91%
- 3 Year sharpe1.01
- 3 Year alpha1.72
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World Core Infrastructure NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.93%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupLegg Mason
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZ01WT03
Investment Strategy
To provide investors with an income comprised of dividends with a secondary investment objective of long-term capital growth. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in a diverse range of global listed infrastructure securities across a number of infrastructure sub-sectors such as gas, electricity and water utilities, toll-roads, airports, rail and communication infrastructure and across different geographic regions, under normal market conditions.