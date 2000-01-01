Legg Mason IF Royce US Smlr Coms X Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.24%
- 3 Year sharpe0.47
- 3 Year alpha-0.48
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkRussell 2000 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.98%
- SectorNorth American Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupLegg Mason
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8BRMK99
Investment Strategy
The objective of this Fund is to achieve capital growth, principally through investment in securities of smaller US companies.