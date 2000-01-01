Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to maximise total return through income and capital appreciation by diversifying across a range of fixed income securities, sectors and currencies. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing globally, principally in debt and fixed income securities denominated in currencies of a variety of developed and emerging market countries. A minimum of 80% of the Fund’s net asset value will be invested in debt and fixed income securities that are either denominated in Pounds sterling or, if denominated in other currencies, hedged to Pounds sterling.