Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to produce long-term capital appreciation. The Fund is unconstrained in the sense that the Fund does not have a benchmark index to which the Fund’s portfolio is managed, though the MSCI All Country World Index may be used as the reference index to which the Fund’s performance can be compared. This index is comprised of approximately 2,500 large- and midcapitalisation companies from over forty countries, including Emerging Market Countries.