Legg Mason RY US SmCp Opp X GBP Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.36
  • 3 Year alpha-2.6
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkRussell 2000 TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.19%
  • SectorNorth American Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupLegg Mason
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B23Z8V29

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing at least 70% of its Total Asset Value in a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by small and micro-cap U.S. companies (market capitalizations of less than US$2.5 billion). The Sub-Investment Manager attempts to take advantage of what it believes are opportunistic situations for undervalued securities.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .