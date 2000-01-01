Legg Mason WA Asian Opps PR GBP Dis(M)
Fund Info
- Yield History3.87%
- 3 Year sharpe0.57
- 3 Year alpha0.15
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx ALBI TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.69%
- SectorGlobal Bonds
- Manager GroupLegg Mason
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B2Q1G242
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to maximise total return, through income and capital appreciation. The Fund invests at least 70 per cent of its Net Asset Value in debt securities issued by Asian issuers and in derivatives on Asian interest rates and currencies, which debt securities and derivatives are listed or traded on Regulated Markets.