LF Blue Whale Growth R Sterling Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.14%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupBlue Whale Capital
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD6PG787

Investment Strategy

To provide capital growth over the longer term. The Sub-fund will invest substantially in listed equities on a global basis that are listed or traded on worldwide recognised exchanges. The Sub-fund is an actively managed concentrated portfolio and is not restricted by reference to any geographical region, sector or benchmark. The Sub-fund may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, deposits and money market instruments. The Sub-fund will normally be fully invested however during periods of uncertain or volatile markets, the Investment Manager may choose to hold high levels of cash and near cash.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .