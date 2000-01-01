Investment Strategy

To provide capital growth over the longer term. The Sub-fund will invest substantially in listed equities on a global basis that are listed or traded on worldwide recognised exchanges. The Sub-fund is an actively managed concentrated portfolio and is not restricted by reference to any geographical region, sector or benchmark. The Sub-fund may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, deposits and money market instruments. The Sub-fund will normally be fully invested however during periods of uncertain or volatile markets, the Investment Manager may choose to hold high levels of cash and near cash.